Peymana Bundle ya Nû li ser Drones Ninja Dragon: Bi erzanî li ezmanan keşif bikin

Looking to take your drone flying skills to the next level? Look no further than the Ninja Dragon Bundle, which brings you not one, but two incredible drones at a discounted price. The Phantom K PRO and the Alpha Z Pro are packed with features that will elevate your aerial photography and videography game. And the best part? You can grab this bundle at an astonishing 57% off, but only until November 9th!

The Phantom K PRO is a compact and foldable quadcopter that offers a multitude of impressive features. Capture stunning aerial shots with its 4K HD camera and enjoy stable flights with altitude hold mode. With gesture recognition, WiFi connectivity, and VR 3D experience, this drone opens up a world of possibilities for capturing breathtaking moments from above. Its 1,800mAh modular battery ensures extended flight time, and the si-axis gyroscope provides precise and stable control. With a remote-control distance of 100m and a real-time streaming FPV distance of 15-30m, you can immerse yourself in the action like never before.

Equally impressive, the Alpha Z Pro is a drone that takes versatility to new heights. Boasting a dual-camera setup, including a 4K wide-angle front camera and a 720p bottom camera, this drone captures stunning visuals from different angles. Altitude hold mode and real-time FPV are just the tip of the iceberg. The Alpha Z Pro also features headless mode and one-key automatic return for enhanced convenience. The foldable frame adds portability, allowing you to take this drone with you on your adventures. With a controller distance ranging from 260ft to 300ft, you can explore vast landscapes and capture remarkable footage with ease.

Ready to unlock your drone-flying potential? Don’t miss out on the Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO and Alpha Z Pro Bundle, available at a discounted price of $159.97 until November 9th. Hurry, prices are subject to change at any time. Elevate your aerial photography game and embark on a new adventure in the skies!

Pirs û Bersîv

1. Can I purchase the drones separately?

No, the Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO and Alpha Z Pro are only available as a bundle deal at the discounted price.

2. What is the battery life of these drones?

The Phantom K PRO comes with a 1,800mAh modular battery that provides extended flight time. The Alpha Z Pro’s battery life may vary based on usage and conditions.

3. Are spare parts available for these drones?

Yes, spare parts for both the Phantom K PRO and Alpha Z Pro are available for purchase separately to ensure easy maintenance and repairs.

4. Do these drones come with a warranty?

Please check the manufacturer’s website for warranty information specific to the Ninja Dragon drones.