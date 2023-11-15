Kevir li Cîhana Berfireh ya Yakuza: Dewlemendiya Bêdawî

Yakuza: Infinite Wealth, the latest installment in the renowned Yakuza game series developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, is poised to become the longest Yakuza game to date. Masayoshi Yokoyama, the head of RGG Studio, described the game as a “monster class” video game that surpasses its predecessors in both length and depth. While previous Yakuza games are known to take a considerable amount of time to complete, Yakuza: Infinite Wealth promises an experience that will immerse players in a captivating world for even longer.

With claims that this game will make players sick if played continuously, Yokoyama emphasizes the need to generate excitement and create a “festival-like atmosphere” surrounding Infinite Wealth. The studio aims to provide an experience that will captivate players from start to finish and keep them engaged, even at the expense of their health. Yokoyama’s vision involves players completing the game within a week or a month, contributing to a sense of collective anticipation and shared enjoyment.

Yakuza games have always been notorious for their rich content and demanding completion requirements. For completionists, ticking every box in Yakuza 5, for example, could take up to 156 hours. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the most recent title before Infinite Wealth, managed to balance things slightly, with a completion time of 103 hours. However, Infinite Wealth is expected to surpass these numbers, with a predicted completion time of over 160 hours.

This announcement has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some express concerns about a potential overload of filler content, mentioning their experiences with Yakuza 5. Others look forward to the prospect of a lengthy and well-paced game, drawing comparisons to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which felt shorter due to its superior pacing. As Infinite Wealth ventures beyond Japan for the first time, transporting players to the beautiful setting of Hawaii, the game offers endless possibilities for exploration and excitement.

Yakuza: Infinite Wealth is set to release on January 26, following the recent launch of Like a Dragon Gaiden. As the Yakuza series continues to push the boundaries of immersive gameplay, fans eagerly await the chance to embark on this new epic adventure.

1. How long is Yakuza: Infinite Wealth?

Yakuza: Infinite Wealth is expected to have a main story that lasts approximately 50 hours or more, with a potential total completion time exceeding 160 hours.

2. Will the game include filler content?

While some fans express concerns about filler content based on previous Yakuza games, the focus of Infinite Wealth is to create a well-paced and engaging experience for players.

3. Where is Yakuza: Infinite Wealth set?

For the first time in the series, Yakuza: Infinite Wealth takes place in Hawaii, offering players a fresh and vibrant backdrop for their adventures.

4. When is the release date for Yakuza: Infinite Wealth?

Yakuza: Infinite Wealth is set to release on January 26, following the launch of Like a Dragon Gaiden.