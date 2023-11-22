Çima ez nikarim bi domdarî serlêdanan ji iPhone-ya xwe jêbikim?

In the world of smartphones, the iPhone has undoubtedly become a symbol of innovation and convenience. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, it has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. However, there is one aspect of the iPhone that has left many users scratching their heads – the inability to permanently delete apps.

When you delete an app from your iPhone, it may seem like it’s gone forever. But in reality, it’s not completely erased from your device. Instead, it is simply hidden from view and moved to the “App Library” or “Purchased” section of your device. This means that the app is still taking up valuable storage space on your iPhone, even if you no longer use it.

So why can’t you permanently delete apps from your iPhone? The answer lies in Apple’s design philosophy. Apple believes in giving users the ability to easily reinstall apps they have previously downloaded without having to go through the App Store again. By keeping a record of your downloaded apps, Apple ensures that you can quickly access them whenever you need them.

Pirs û Bersîv:

Q: Can I permanently delete apps from my iPhone?

A: While you cannot permanently delete apps from your iPhone, you can hide them from view and remove them from your home screen.

Q: Will hidden apps still take up storage space on my iPhone?

A: Yes, hidden apps will still occupy storage space on your iPhone. However, they will not be visible on your home screen.

Q: Can I completely remove apps from my iPhone?

A: Yes, you can completely remove apps from your iPhone by restoring your device to its factory settings. However, this will erase all data on your device, so make sure to back up your important information before proceeding.

While the inability to permanently delete apps from your iPhone may be frustrating for some users, it is important to understand Apple’s reasoning behind this design choice. By keeping a record of your downloaded apps, Apple aims to provide a seamless user experience and ensure that you can easily access your favorite apps whenever you need them. So, the next time you find yourself wondering why you can’t permanently delete apps from your iPhone, remember that it’s all part of Apple’s grand plan to make your life easier.