Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Nûçe نوچه‌

Idea Hardware ya Nû ya Valve li Koreya Başûr Sertîfîkayê Distîne

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Valve has been known to have ambitions beyond the Steam Deck, and new information suggests that the company may be getting ready to ship one of its hardware ideas. The National Radio Research Agency in South Korea has certified a “low-power wireless device” from Valve with the designation “RC-V1V-1030.” While the certification does not provide many details about the device, it does indicate that it uses 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is already common in most computers. Regulatory agencies typically require certification for devices that will be imported and potentially sold in a country. The Valve device has not yet appeared in the United States’ FCC database or the Bluetooth SIG, but this may change in the future.

In Valve’s code, there are some hints about the company’s hardware plans. Michael Larabel from Phoronix discovered that Valve has made changes related to the Steam Deck’s Van Gogh APU, including references to the product names “Galileo” and “Sephiroth.” Valve’s Greg Coomer has previously mentioned that the existing APU in the Steam Deck could also be suitable for a standalone VR headset. However, it is less likely that a new Steam Controller gamepad would contain the entire Steam Deck chip.

Valve has been exploring various hardware ideas, including a standalone VR headset codenamed “Deckard,” as confirmed by sources in 2021. Patent images of the device have also been circulating. Whether the certified “low-power wireless device” is related to a refresh of the Steam Deck or a completely new hardware product remains to be seen. However, it might be wise for Valve to make an announcement before Nintendo reveals its successor to the Nintendo Switch.

