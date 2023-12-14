Total War Warhammer 3 DLC bi paşverû re rû bi rû dimîne, Civîna Afirîner Berpirsiyarî digire

Following the release of the recent Total War Warhammer 3 DLC, Shadow of Change, Creative Assembly has received criticism from strategy game fans regarding the high price and content of the DLC. In response, the studio acknowledges its mistakes and takes responsibility for the issues raised. Creative Assembly has apologized to its fans and promised to make amends.

In a statement, Roger Collum, the vice president of Creative Assembly, expresses the studio’s regret: “It has been a difficult few months, and we recognize that we have made mistakes when it comes to our relationship with you all. It’s been a constant conversation internally on how we can get back to solid ground. What’s clear is that it won’t be easy and that it will take time and effort.”

Collum further explains that Shadows of Change “failed to meet expectations of what a DLC should be.” As a result, the studio has scheduled a major update for the DLC in February 2024, which will be available to all Total War Warhammer 3 players free of charge. However, due to the need to address past mistakes, the release of the Thrones of Decay DLC has been delayed until April 2024. Creative Assembly wants to ensure that the upcoming DLC meets fans’ expectations and provides the content they deserve.

In addition to the DLC concerns, Total War Pharaoh players will receive a partial refund, as certain versions of the game have been removed from sale on Steam. The price of the game has also been reduced to $39.99 / £29.99, and players who bought the game at the previous price will be refunded accordingly. Furthermore, the deluxe and Dynasty editions of Total War Pharaoh have been discontinued, leaving only one version available for purchase.

Collum concludes the statement by reiterating the studio’s apology and acknowledging that the mistakes made are a collective responsibility. Creative Assembly assures fans that they are listening and are committed to rectifying the situation.

