Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Should Tesla’s Board Suspend Elon Musk for Endorsing Antisemitic Views?

An investor in Tesla and a prominent management expert are calling for Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, to be suspended by the company’s board of directors for endorsing antisemitic views on social media. Jerry Braakman, president of First American Trust, believes that Musk crossed a line by agreeing with an antisemitic post on a popular social media platform. Braakman argues that the CEO of a public company should not be spreading hatred, regardless of free speech rights.

This controversy led to major brands such as Disney, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery halting their advertising on the platform owned by Musk. While these companies did not directly attribute their decision to Musk’s post, it was found that some of their advertisements were placed near antisemitic content on the platform.

Braakman suggests that Musk should be placed on leave for a period of 30 to 60 days and be required to attend empathy training and/or therapy. He believes that neither Musk’s wealth nor his technical and business prowess excuses his statements, and that his behavior signals a need for help.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, dean for leadership studies at the Yale School of Management, agrees that Tesla’s board should take action. Sonnenfeld argues that Musk should be suspended from the CEO title and possibly reassigned as chief technology officer, with minimal impact on the company’s share price.

However, Musk wields significant power within Tesla, as he is not only the CEO but also sits on the board of directors and is the largest individual shareholder. While some shareholders and experts are calling for the board to hold him accountable, others express doubts about their willingness and ability to do so effectively.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Tesla’s board. The controversy raises important questions about the responsibilities of CEOs in publicly traded companies, the boundaries of free speech, and the extent to which boards should intervene in the personal views expressed by their leaders.

Q: Who is on the Tesla board?

A: Tesla’s board is led by Robyn Denholm and includes James Murdoch, venture capitalist Ira Ehrenpreis, Musk’s younger brother Kimbal, and Musk himself. Musk holds substantial influence as the co-founder, CEO, and largest individual shareholder of the company.

Q: Why are some shareholders and experts calling for Musk’s suspension?

A: They believe that Musk endorsing antisemitic views on social media is unacceptable for the CEO of a public company. They argue that his behavior tarnishes the company’s brand and that the board should hold him accountable and address his actions.

Q: How have other business leaders responded to the controversy?

A: Some prominent business leaders, such as hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, have stood by Musk and defended him against accusations of antisemitism. However, others, like Ross Gerber, CEO and president of Gerber Kawasaki, have criticized Musk’s behavior and expressed concern about its impact on Tesla’s reputation.