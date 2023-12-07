Rêvebirên Bankê ji bo Pêşerojê Hişyarî Dibêjin

Bank executives attending the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in Manhattan have struck a cautious tone regarding their outlook for 2024. While acknowledging the resilience of the US economy, these executives have raised concerns about ongoing loan losses.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon highlighted the challenges faced by financial institutions in 2023, including a regional bank crisis, a sharp increase in interest rates, and geopolitical risks. Despite expressing optimism in the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, Solomon emphasized the need for continued caution as the firm approaches the new year.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan echoed Solomon’s sentiments, stating that the economy has entered a soft landing phase and has stabilized. Moynihan pointed out that consumer spending is now growing at a slower pace compared to the previous year, indicating a decrease in the appetite for credit. In light of these observations, Bank of America predicts that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates two or three times in 2024 and an additional four times in 2025.

While this cautious approach is in response to the challenges faced this year, it also reflects a broader concern for preventing an excessive win on the battle against inflation. The intention is to strike a balance that supports economic growth without risking future instability.

As the new year approaches, bank executives are keenly aware of the need to navigate these uncertainties while continuing to support their customers and prioritize responsible lending practices. By exercising prudence and carefully monitoring economic trends, these banks aim to strike the right balance for a stable and prosperous future.