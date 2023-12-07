Rêvebirên Bankê Gava ku Ew Nêzîkî 2024 dibin Hişyarî Dibêjin

Banking executives attending the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in Manhattan signaled a cautious approach as they discussed the future outlook for the industry. While acknowledging the resilience of the US economy, executives emphasized the likelihood of continued loan losses and urged restraint when considering the prospects for 2024.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reflected on the challenges faced by financial institutions in 2023, including a regional bank crisis, a sudden surge in interest rates, and geopolitical risks. While expressing optimism about a potential soft landing for the US economy, Solomon emphasized the need for caution as his firm approaches 2024.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, on the other hand, took a more definitive stance on the state of the economy, stating that it had entered a soft landing and was well-positioned. According to Moynihan, Bank of America’s data reflected a slower pace of consumer spending growth at around 4%, compared to the 9% growth observed between 2021 and 2022. He attributed this change to a reduced appetite for credit among consumers rather than a credit risk.

Looking ahead, Moynihan predicted that the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates two or three times in the coming year and four times in 2025. He emphasized the importance of striking a balance in the fight against inflation, asserting that while rates should remain higher, winning the battle against inflation should not come at the cost of other economic factors.

As bank executives approach 2024, their cautionary tone highlights the continued uncertainties and challenges within the banking industry. While acknowledging positive economic indicators, they remain mindful of potential risks and the need for prudence moving forward.