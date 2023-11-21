Gotara Nû: Pirsgirêkên Potansiyel bi Dîmendera Pixel 8 Pro re

Several Pixel 8 Pro owners have recently discovered circular bumps on their device’s screen. These bumps, located in various spots on the 6.7-inch OLED panel, appear to be the result of pressure from the underside of the device. While the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass remains unaffected, there are concerns that these indents may worsen over time and potentially damage the display.

Teardowns of the Pixel 8 Pro suggest that certain components may be exerting pressure on the screen from beneath, while the manufacturing process itself could also play a role in creating these indents. However, it’s important to note that at present, these bumps have not impacted the touch functionality or image quality of the device. They are generally not visible unless viewed from specific angles and under optimal lighting conditions.

Images shared by multiple owners on a community thread reveal that the bumps consistently appear along the top edge of the screen. There are two mounds to the left of the front-facing camera, another to the right, and additional bumps along the left and right edges, close to the perimeter.

While there have been numerous reports of these screen abnormalities, it is uncertain whether this issue is widespread or isolated. Some users have already reached out to Google for device replacements, although it should be noted that even the replacement devices are affected by the same issue. Others are advocating for an extended warranty in case the problem persists or worsens over time.

It’s important to monitor this situation and stay updated with any official announcements from Google regarding the Pixel 8 Pro’s display issue.

