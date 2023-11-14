Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the brand new 2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ Wi-Fi 64GB tablet. For a limited time, you can get this amazing tablet for only $249, saving about 25% off its regular retail price of $329. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the most affordable iPad available. And the best part? You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to snatch this deal, as it is available now!

Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the 2021 Apple iPad is packed with features that make it a versatile and powerful device. Powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, this tablet offers impressive CPU and GPU performance. The 10.2-inch Retina display provides a bright and crisp visual experience, whether you’re working, studying, or enjoying your favorite entertainment content.

Equipped with both front and rear cameras, the iPad allows you to stay connected with friends and family through video calls, while also capturing special moments with high-quality photos and videos. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it easy to take on the go, perfect for travel or commuting.

While there is a newer 2022 iPad model available, it comes with a higher price tag starting at $440. If you don’t need the latest upgrades to the processor and display, the 2021 iPad offers great value for your money. Why spend more on features you won’t utilize to their full potential?

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! Visit Amazon now to grab your 2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB tablet for only $249 and enjoy all the benefits of owning a reliable and feature-packed iPad.

Is the 2021 Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB tablet brand new?

Yes, it is brand new and comes with a 1-year Apple warranty.

Can I use the Apple iPad for work and school purposes?

Absolutely! The iPad is a fully featured tablet that can be used for various tasks, including work, school, and leisure activities.

Are there any additional discounts available for Black Friday?

While we expect to see the same price on Black Friday, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for any additional discounts or promotions that may be available during that time. Check out our guide to Amazon Black Friday deals for more information.