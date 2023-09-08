Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Nûçe نوچه‌

Dr

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Dr

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a promotion on the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones, providing customers with a $150 discount. These over-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, allowing users to block out external noise and immerse themselves in their music or audio experience. The headphones also have a Transparency Mode, which enables users to hear ambient sound when necessary.

In addition to their noise-canceling capabilities, the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones offer up to 40 hours of wireless listening time. They are compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, thanks to Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analog input connectivity options.

Previously priced at $469.99, the headphones are currently available for $319.99 at Best Buy Canada. This discount makes it an attractive opportunity for individuals looking to upgrade their headphones and enjoy high-quality audio.

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 8th to September 14th feature several other enticing discounts. These include savings on TVs, gaming accessories, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Some standout offers include the Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV for $449.99 (save $200) and the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $600).

Make sure to visit the Best Buy Canada website to explore all the Top Deals available this week.

Çavkanî:
– Best Buy Canada: https://www.bestbuy.ca/

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Nûçe نوچه‌

Bandora Nanocatalystan li ser Pîşesaziya Teknolojiya Gerdûnî: Raporek Berfireh

September 11, 2023
Nûçe نوچه‌

Sînorên Fîzîkê: Pêşbînkirina Bêpêşbînîkirinê

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nûçe نوچه‌

Armored Core 6 Nûvekirin 1.002: Nîşanên Patch û Guhertinên Lîstik

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Technology

Ginger: Dermanek Xwezayî Ji Bo Qebizê re

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield bi fermî piştgirî da Modên ku di sala 2024-an de têne

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Instagram Taybetmendiya Nû Diceribîne da ku Mesajên Xwarinê bi Hevalên Nêzîk re Parve bike

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Tevlî Tûrnûvaya Duyemîn a Salane "Pickleball in the Streets" li Webster Groves bibin

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments