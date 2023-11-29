Redmi has recently showcased its latest lineup of smartphones and smart wearables at a highly anticipated launch event in China. Alongside the impressive Redmi K70 series smartphones, the company also introduced two new additions to its wearable tech: the Redmi Watch 4 and the Redmi Buds 5 Pro wireless earbuds.

Redmi Watch 4: Sleek Design and Advanced Features

The Redmi Watch 4 boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a large 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, the watch offers an impressive Always-On display functionality. Notably, this marks the first Redmi Watch to feature an aluminum alloy casing and a 5ATM waterproof rating.

Equipped with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, the Redmi Watch 4 provides a comprehensive range of features and connectivity options including GNSS positioning, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. Users can enjoy accurate health tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, sleep analysis, and stress assessment. Additionally, the watch caters to fitness enthusiasts with over 150 sports modes, offering voice-guided workouts and customized recovery programs.

The Redmi Watch 4 is powered by a robust 470mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. With the Always-On display and health tracking features enabled, the watch can easily last for up to 10 days. For lighter usage, it provides an impressive battery life of up to 20 days.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro: Immersive Audio and Noise Cancellation

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro wireless earbuds feature a classic in-ear design and offer a premium audio experience. Equipped with dynamic drivers, including 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters and 11mm titanium-plated woofers, these earbuds deliver rich and immersive sound quality. Supporting LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio streaming, users can enjoy exceptional audio fidelity.

Furthermore, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro come equipped with active noise cancellation technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 52dB. Whether you are commuting or working in a noisy environment, these earbuds ensure a focused and uninterrupted listening experience.

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro provide seamless pairing and a stable connection. Additionally, the e-Sports version offers a specialized USB-C 2.4Ghz transmitter that significantly reduces latency to just 20ms, enhancing the gaming experience for enthusiasts.

The combined battery life of the Redmi Buds 5 Pro and its charging case is an impressive 38 hours. With ANC mode enabled, users can enjoy up to 6.5 hours of playback time, while disabling ANC extends the battery life to 10 hours.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Watch 4 is priced at CNY 500 ($70) and is currently available for purchase from Xiaomi’s official website. Similarly, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro are available at the same price point and come in black, white, blue, and black/orange color variants.

With their advanced features and attractive price points, the Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro are poised to elevate the entire wearable technology space, providing users with an exceptional audio experience and comprehensive health-tracking capabilities.