Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Nûçe نوچه‌

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios Trailer û Dîmenên Nû ji bo PAYDAY 3 Diweşînin, Pearl û Joy destnîşan dikin.

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios Trailer û Dîmenên Nû ji bo PAYDAY 3 Diweşînin, Pearl û Joy destnîşan dikin.

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Çavkanî:
- Zîvê Kûr
– Starbreeze Studios

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Nûçe نوچه‌

Di Amûrên Testê yên Global LAN/WAN de Pêşketinên Herî Dawîn Vekolîn

September 11, 2023
Nûçe نوچه‌

Girîngiya Bikaranîna Serverek Proxy ji bo WhatsApp-ê li ser Android û iOS

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nûçe نوچه‌

Micro LED: Di Teknolojiya Nîşandana Smartphone û Tabletê de Tişta Mezin a Pêşîn

September 11, 2023

We bêriya we kir

Technology

Têlefona Nokia G42 5G: Vebijêrkek Budce-dostane û Berdewam

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Honor Dîroka Destpêkê ji bo Têgîna V Purse piştrast dike

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Optimîzekirina Counter-Strike 2 Mîhengan ji bo Kêmkirina Derengiya Ketinê

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Nermalava IBM Ji Karmendên Gerdûnî re hewce dike ku herî kêm sê rojên hefteyê vegerin Ofîsê

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments