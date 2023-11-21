LEGO x Fortnite Crossover Pejirandin: Serdemek Nû ya Lîstika Afirîner

LEGO has officially announced on Twitter that the highly anticipated LEGO x Fortnite crossover event is indeed happening. While details are still scarce, speculations suggest that players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique gaming experience where they control LEGO versions of their favorite Fortnite characters, complete with the ability to mine and craft.

Set to take place on December 7, the LEGO x Fortnite event will be one of three exciting gamemodes introduced to Fortnite next month. But that’s not all—Eminem fans will be thrilled to know that the popular rapper will make a special appearance in the game as part of a live concert event on December 2.

If that wasn’t enough to get fans buzzing, whispers of a potential Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration are circulating. While not yet confirmed, it’s believed that this collaboration could be a celebration of the iconic British television series’ 60th anniversary, first airing in November 1963. To further fuel excitement, a three-part series featuring David Tennant reprising his role as the Doctor is set to air at the end of November 2023.

The LEGO x Fortnite crossover promises to bring a fresh and innovative twist to the game, combining the beloved LEGO brand with the engaging gameplay of Fortnite. Players can expect a world where their imagination comes to life through digital bricks, opening up endless creative possibilities.

Are you ready to embark on this epic adventure?

