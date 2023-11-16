A stunning revelation recently unfolded on Brownsea Island, located in Poole Harbour, Dorset. Sophie Giles, a National Trust ranger, stumbled upon a captivating dinosaur footprint during her routine run. Experts suggest that this extraordinary finding may be the well-preserved trace of a 140-million-year-old iguanodon, a massive, plant-eating dinosaur that roamed the Earth in the late Jurassic period.

The serendipitous event occurred last Sunday when Giles was jogging through the grounds of Brownsea Castle, which is now managed by the National Trust as a wildlife sanctuary. The footprint, which dates back to a time when the area was abundant with tropical forests and swamps, had fossilized gradually over thousands of years. It became more visible after collecting rainwater during a recent shower.

While the National Trust has expressed their support and excitement regarding this discovery, they are seeking assistance in identifying the footprint conclusively. They eagerly await expert analysis and further research to unravel the mysteries that lay hidden within this ancient relic.

The region surrounding Brownsea Island is renowned for its Jurassic coastline, attracting fossil enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. Likely originating from the nearby Isle of Purbeck peninsula, which has also yielded numerous dinosaur footprints in the past, the presence of these signs of prehistoric life in the area is not surprising. The Purbeck stone, extensively quarried and utilized across the region, has rendered the surrounding area a treasure trove of fossils.

Pirs û Bersîv:

Q: What is an iguanodon?

A: Iguanodon is an extinct herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. It was one of the first dinosaurs to be widely recognized by scientists.

Q: Why is Brownsea Island closed to visitors?

A: Brownsea Island is temporarily closed to visitors until March for maintenance and wildlife conservation purposes.