Blue Origin Aims to Accelerate Growth and Compete with SpaceX

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, recently discussed his plans to accelerate the growth of Blue Origin during a two-hour interview with Lex Fridman. While Blue Origin has been viewed as somewhat of a disappointment in terms of execution, Bezos expressed his determination to make significant improvements.

Bezos acknowledged that Blue Origin needs to move faster and emphasized the urgency to do so. He stated that his decision to step down as the CEO of Amazon was driven by his desire to focus on Blue Origin and inject the company with the energy and sense of urgency it needs. Bezos aims to make Blue Origin the world’s most decisive company across any industry, known for taking calculated risks and making quick decisions.

One of the main factors contributing to Blue Origin’s slow progress is the comparison to SpaceX, led by Elon Musk. Bezos recognizes the importance of decisiveness and has implemented changes within Blue Origin to adopt this approach. The appointment of Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive, as the new CEO of Blue Origin is expected to support the company’s efforts to become more decisive and efficient.

According to Bezos, Blue Origin may finally be on the path to tangible results. The company’s New Glenn rocket is nearing readiness, and Bezos expressed optimism about the first launch taking place in 2024. Additionally, Blue Origin aims to increase its manufacturing capacity to support the production of two dozen rockets per year.

When asked about Elon Musk, Bezos took a diplomatic stance and acknowledged Musk’s accomplishments as a capable leader. While Bezos and Musk have engaged in public spats in the past, Bezos emphasized that judging someone solely based on their public persona is impossible, and Musk must be a capable leader to have achieved success with companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

Overall, Bezos’s interview highlighted his determination to propel Blue Origin forward and catch up with competitors like SpaceX. With plans for faster decision-making and the upcoming launch of New Glenn, Blue Origin aims to make significant strides in the space industry in the coming years.