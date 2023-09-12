Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Nûçe نوچه‌

Berhevkirinî:

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Berhevkirinî:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definitions:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Çavkanî:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Nûçe نوچه‌

The Wordle Review: Analîzkirina Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nûçe نوچه‌

Bakteriyên Kevnar 407 Milyon Sal Berê Yekem Kolonî Kirin

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nûçe نوچه‌

Berhevdana Sonos Beam (Gen 2) û Soundbars Samsung HW-S60B

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Tamil Nadu Yek Doza nû ya COVID-19 bi Rêjeya Pozîtîvbûna Testê Zero Rapor dike

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments