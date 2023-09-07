Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ember ji Danny Phantom destnîşan dike

September 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ember ji Danny Phantom destnîşan dike

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

