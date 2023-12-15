Summary: Europe’s space launch sector faces challenges as the final flight of Italy’s Vega rocket is delayed due to missing crucial parts, while the latest test of Europe’s new Ariane 6 has been aborted. The missing parts of the Vega rocket, two large propellant tanks, were found crushed and unusable in a landfill, forcing officials to adapt larger tanks from the Vega C model for the final lift-off. Meanwhile, the upper stage test of the Ariane 6 ended in an abort just two minutes into the firing test, although it is unlikely to impact the inaugural launch in mid-2024. This series of setbacks for Europe highlights the ongoing struggle to restore independent access to space, following repeated delays and failures of the Ariane 6 and Vega C rockets.

In a surprising turn of events, parts crucial to Italy’s Vega rocket mysteriously went missing, causing a delay in its final flight. The lost propellant tanks, discovered in a landfill in a crushed and unusable state, have posed a significant challenge for the European Space Agency (ESA). Unable to find any spare parts, ESA has decided to modify slightly larger tanks from the more recent Vega C model. Toni Toker-Nielsen, ESA’s director of transportation, confirmed that the missing tanks were not stolen but had no explanation as to how they ended up in a garbage dump.

On a separate note, the test of the upper stage of Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket faced an unexpected hurdle. Just two minutes into the firing test, the test was abruptly aborted. Although the reasons for the abort are currently being analyzed by manufacturer ArianeGroup, ESA remains optimistic that it will not delay the planned inaugural launch of the Ariane 6 in mid-2024.

The series of setbacks experienced by Europe’s space launch sector highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the region to regain independent access to space. With repeated delays and failures of both the Ariane 6 and Vega C rockets, European space agencies are under pressure to restore reliability and efficiency in their programs. Despite these obstacles, ESA is determined to overcome these setbacks and continue working towards ensuring the successful launch of their planned missions.