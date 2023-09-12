Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Serkeftina DNA-yê Doza Sermayê ya Dehsalan Çareser dike, Rê li ber sûcên kuştinê vedike

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Serkeftina DNA-yê Doza Sermayê ya Dehsalan Çareser dike, Rê li ber sûcên kuştinê vedike

A DNA breakthrough has led to the resolution of a cold case that had remained unsolved for decades. In November 1994, Robin Lawrence was found stabbed to death inside her home in Springfield, Virginia. Detectives collected a piece of forensic evidence from the crime scene that proved crucial in solving the case.

The DNA evidence collected at the time did not match any sources in the police database. However, in 2019, the DNA was submitted to a DNA testing company in Virginia. Using the DNA, the company developed a profile and began searching genealogical databases, ultimately leading detectives to a suspect named Steven Smerk.

To further confirm Smerk’s identity, police used digital composite sketches based on the DNA technology provided by Parabon NanoLabs. By comparing these sketches to photos of Smerk as a younger man, detectives were able to establish a match.

Detectives traveled to New York, spoke to Smerk, and collected a DNA sample. Upon leaving, they provided Smerk with a business card. Shortly after, Smerk called the detectives and confessed to the crime. He then went to the local police station and surrendered himself.

According to Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department, Smerk made a full confession, providing enough details to corroborate the genetic genealogy research. Davis emphasized that the crime appeared to be a random act, with no known connection between Smerk and Lawrence. Smerk has no prior criminal record and this is his first arrest.

Following almost three decades of investigation, Smerk has been taken into custody and will be extradited from New York to Virginia to face second-degree murder charges. The authorities have not identified any other potential crimes involving Smerk.

This breakthrough serves as a testament to the advancements in DNA technology and genealogy research, providing hope for the resolution of cold cases that have long gone unresolved.

Source: CBS News (Kerry Breen)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Japon ji bo Destpêkirina 2030 Motora Rokê ya Metanê Pêşdixe

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Firotana Samsung Discover: Qereqola Samsung SmartThings bi tenê 1 $ bistînin!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hunera Xêzkirinê: Dest ji Zêdebûnê berdin

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Tamil Nadu Yek Doza nû ya COVID-19 bi Rêjeya Pozîtîvbûna Testê Zero Rapor dike

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments