Bernameya Perwerdehiya Nû Armanc Ew e ku Parçebûna Dîjîtal li Gundê Tennessee bike

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and AT&T Foundation have partnered to launch the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program, addressing the challenges faced by rural communities in accessing broadband internet. Through this program, citizens in 42 communities across Tennessee will receive training and education to improve their digital skills and increase broadband adoption.

AT&T Foundation kickstarted the initiative by presenting a $100,000 check to the University of Tennessee on September 7. The funding will enable UT Extension to provide hands-on training to individuals in economically distressed counties, who currently have limited or no access to broadband internet. By bridging this digital divide, the program aims to provide residents with new opportunities for employment, skill development, and educational programs.

Sreedhar Upendram, an associate professor in agricultural and resource economics at UT, emphasizes the importance of the partnership with AT&T Foundation in addressing the digital divide. The program will actively engage and invest in training citizens, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, entrepreneurs, senior centers, and the labor force in rural communities. Through these collaborations, the program seeks to empower residents with the necessary skills and knowledge for navigating the digital world.

AT&T Tennessee President, Joelle Phillips, acknowledges the company’s commitment to supporting critical programs, such as UT’s Digital Literacy Training Program. This program is seen as a way to not only expand and enhance broadband networks but also contribute to building stronger communities and better futures.

In conclusion, the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program will play a crucial role in equipping rural Tennessee communities with the digital skills needed for participation in today’s digital age. Through the collaboration between the University of Tennessee and AT&T Foundation, residents will have access to educational workshops and training, fostering economic development, and closing the digital divide.

Çavkanî:
– UTIA.tennessee.edu

By Mampho Brescia

