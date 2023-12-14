New Insights into the Evolution of MicroRNA Genes and Their Origin

Research conducted by University of Helsinki scientists has shed light on the fascinating origin of microRNA genes. MicroRNA molecules are crucial in regulating gene activity and have a profound impact on various biological processes. But where do these genes come from?

In a groundbreaking study funded by the Academy of Finland, researchers delved into the mechanism behind the formation of microRNA genes. They discovered that complete DNA palindromes play a significant role in the evolution of these genes. However, the chances of random base mutations creating palindromic sequences are extremely low, even for simple microRNA genes. This has long puzzled scientists.

The team at the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki found that errors in DNA replication could actually be beneficial in the context of microRNA genes. They compared DNA replication to typing on a keyboard, where mutations are often single base errors. However, they were particularly interested in cases where the replication process copied the DNA sequence backwards, creating a palindrome.

To understand the origin and evolution of microRNA genes, the researchers focused on their simple structure. These genes are short and must fold into a hairpin structure to function correctly. They developed a custom computer algorithm to model the gene history, allowing them to examine the closest details of gene origins.

By comparing the genomes of different primate and mammal species, the researchers identified the presence or absence of the microRNA palindrome pair. Through detailed modeling, they discovered that complete palindromes could be created through single mutation events. This newly found mechanism explains at least a quarter of the novel microRNA genes in humans and other primates. Interestingly, similar cases were found in other evolutionary lineages, suggesting that this mechanism is universal.

The implications of this research reach beyond microRNA genes. The findings suggest that the same mechanism could be generalized to other RNA genes and molecules. This understanding opens up possibilities for the creation of more complex RNA structures and functions through natural selection.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), not only contributes to our understanding of the evolution of microRNA genes but also provides insights into the basic principles of biological life. The emergence of new genes from noncoding DNA sequences has long fascinated scientists, and this research offers an elegant model for their evolution.