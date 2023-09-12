Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Ji ber ku Veberhêner Li benda Daneyên Bûyer û Enflasyonê ya Apple ne stokên Dewletên Yekbûyî kêm dibin

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Kanî:
Yahoo Finance

