Bersiva Quordle Puzzle ji bo 8-ê Îlonê: Têkiliyek Peyvên Hêsan û Zehmet

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Today’s Quordle puzzle offers a mix of words that vary in difficulty. While some words are relatively simple to solve, others may require more thought and effort. If you’re feeling a bit stuck, don’t worry! We have some helpful hints and clues to guide you through the puzzle without breaking your streak.

Two of the words in today’s puzzle follow a typical consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern, with no repetition and common letters. These words should be relatively easy to figure out. On the other hand, the remaining two words in the puzzle have repeated letters, unusual letter arrangements, and uncommon letter usage. To tackle these words, we suggest focusing first on identifying the letters, and then working on arranging them.

Here are some clues to help you along:

1. All of today’s words begin with the letters M, I, S, and S.
2. Peyv bi tîpên Y, R, E û E diqedin.
3. Clue for Word 1: to take as a husband or wife.
4. Clue for Word 2: arriving at a conclusion by reasoning from evidence.
5. Clue for Word 3: no longer new or fresh.
6. Clue for Word 4: a set of connected rooms, especially in a hotel.

Now armed with these clues and hints, you should be able to devise a strategy to solve today’s puzzle successfully. However, if you’re looking for an instant solution, you can scroll down to find the answer.

SPOILER ALERT! If you prefer to solve the puzzle without knowing the answer, now is the time to stop reading.

The four words in today’s Quordle puzzle are:

1. DAWÎ
2. INFER
3. STALE
4. SUITE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease using our hints and clues. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more exciting hints and clues for the next Quordle puzzle.

Definitions:
1. MARRY: To take as a husband or wife.
2. INFER: Arriving at a conclusion by reasoning from evidence.
3. STALE: No longer new or fresh.
4. SUITE: A set of connected rooms, especially in a hotel.

Source: Quordle 592 hints and clues for September 8, 2021.

By Robert Andrew

