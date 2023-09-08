Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Saziyên Li ser Crypto Tevî Bazara Hirçê, Rapor Dîtin

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Saziyên Li ser Crypto Tevî Bazara Hirçê, Rapor Dîtin

A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

Çavkanî:
Amberdata
Koalîsyona Greenwich

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ bi Taybetmendiyên Bibandor eşkere dike

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Apple dê Têla Charging Lightning Bi Kabloya USB-C veguherîne

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Bûyera Apple 2023: Çi Hêvîdarin û Rumorên New iPad Air

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

We bêriya we kir

Nûçe نوچه‌

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Nîşaneyên Patch - 11ê Îlonê

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nûçe نوچه‌

Têkiliya Fêrbûna Makîne û Radyoya Radyoyê: Pêşveçûn û Serlêdan

September 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ bi Taybetmendiyên Bibandor eşkere dike

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple dê Têla Charging Lightning Bi Kabloya USB-C veguherîne

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments