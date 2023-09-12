Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Spigen Taybetmendiya Nû ya iPhone-a Apple-ê Dipejirîne: Bişkojka Çalakiya Veguhezbar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Spigen Taybetmendiya Nû ya iPhone-a Apple-ê Dipejirîne: Bişkojka Çalakiya Veguhezbar

Earlier today, case maker Spigen made a bold move by leaking a highly anticipated new feature of the upcoming Apple iPhone during the company’s grand unveiling event. In a tweet, Spigen showcased an image of an iPhone hidden under one of their cases, revealing the presence of the configurable Action Button.

The configurable Action Button has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations in recent months. Unlike the fixed-function mute switch found on previous iPhone models, the Action Button will allow users to customize its functionality to suit their preferences.

Spigen’s tweet not only confirms the existence of the Action Button but also raises questions about Apple’s reaction to this leak. Apple is well known for its strict security measures and attempts to keep its upcoming products under wraps. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to Spigen’s stunt.

While rumors have suggested that the Action Button will only be available on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, Spigen’s tweet does not specify which iPhone model was captured in the image. This has fueled speculation that the feature may extend to other models as well, similar to the inclusion of the Dynamic Island in all four models this year.

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s grand unveiling event, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. We will also provide live updates on all the news and announcements as they happen.

Definitions:
– Configurable Action Button: A new feature on the upcoming Apple iPhone that allows users to customize its functionality.
– Spigen: A popular case maker known for producing high-quality smartphone cases.
– Dynamic Island: A feature introduced in previous iPhone models that offers customizable widgets and app icons on the home screen.

Source: This article is a rewrite based on the original article from GSM Arena.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Japon ji bo Destpêkirina 2030 Motora Rokê ya Metanê Pêşdixe

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Firotana Samsung Discover: Qereqola Samsung SmartThings bi tenê 1 $ bistînin!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hunera Xêzkirinê: Dest ji Zêdebûnê berdin

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Bi Tim Peake re Veşartiyên Gerdûna Me Keşif Dikin

September 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments