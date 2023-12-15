Sînorê Nû ya Antîbiyotîkan: Cureyên Vemirî yên Madenê

A revolutionary approach to antibiotic discovery is taking scientists back to the Stone Age. With the rise of antimicrobial resistance causing nearly 5 million deaths globally each year, researchers are turning to extinct species for potential solutions. Led by bioengineering pioneer César de la Fuente, a team is using artificial intelligence to mine genetic information from creatures such as Neanderthals, woolly mammoths, and giant sloths.

Through their research, the scientists have identified small protein molecules with bacteria-fighting powers that could inspire new drugs to combat infections in humans. This groundbreaking work not only offers potential solutions to the urgent problem of antimicrobial resistance but also expands the way drug discovery is approached.

By analyzing DNA from long-extinct species, the researchers have discovered new sequences and types of molecules that have never been found in living organisms. These molecules present a unique opportunity to target the pathogens causing problems today, as bacteria have never faced them before.

While this approach may seem unconventional, experts agree that new perspectives to combat antimicrobial resistance are sorely needed. Michael Mahan, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, believes that a multidimensional approach is essential to solve the antibiotic crisis. If looking to the past can provide potential solutions for the future, Mahan fully supports it.

Traditionally, antibiotics have been derived from bacteria and fungi found in soil. However, the overuse of these drugs has led to increasing resistance. Scientists are now exploring alternative options, including phages (viruses that eat bacteria) and antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) produced by various organisms. AMPs have a broad range of antimicrobial properties and disrupt bacterial membranes at multiple sites, making drug resistance less likely.

While there are currently a few peptide-based antibiotics in clinical use, such as colistin, which is made from bacteria-based AMPs, the search for new AMPs continues. Surprisingly, promising AMPs have been found in unexpected sources, such as pine needles and the blood of the Komodo dragon.

The use of computational methods has been integral to this research. By training an AI algorithm to recognize potential antimicrobial activity in fragmented sites of human proteins, the scientists have been able to identify ancient counterparts with potential therapeutic properties.

As the quest for new antibiotics takes scientists on an expedition through time, the potential for groundbreaking discoveries and innovative drug development awaits. The fusion of ancient DNA with modern technology has opened up a new frontier in the fight against superbugs, offering hope for a healthier future.