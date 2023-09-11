Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Rahênana Rêberên Rastî: Serdema Nû di 18ê Îlonê de pêşan dide

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Rahênana Rêberên Rastî: Serdema Nû di 18ê Îlonê de pêşan dide

Executive coach Muriel Wilkins is back with an all-new season of her podcast, Coaching Real Leaders. This season, Wilkins delves into the challenges faced by first-time managers, mid-level leaders, and executives as they navigate their careers.

Throughout the podcast, Wilkins engages in coaching conversations that address pressing career questions. Some of the topics covered include determining whether a temporary role should become permanent, evaluating one’s career progress, and building effective relationships with colleagues and superiors.

By listening to these candid coaching sessions, listeners can gain unexpected insights about themselves and discover actionable steps to move forward in their own careers. Wilkins provides guidance and support to each leader, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Coaching Real Leaders returns for its sixth season in September. Each episode offers a unique opportunity to learn from real-world coaching scenarios. Whether you’re a first-time manager looking for guidance or an executive seeking new strategies, this podcast is a valuable resource.

Don’t miss an episode of Coaching Real Leaders. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform to stay updated on the latest insights from Muriel Wilkins.

Çavkanî:
– Coaching Real Leaders podcast by Muriel Wilkins.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Japon ji bo Destpêkirina 2030 Motora Rokê ya Metanê Pêşdixe

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Firotana Samsung Discover: Qereqola Samsung SmartThings bi tenê 1 $ bistînin!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hunera Xêzkirinê: Dest ji Zêdebûnê berdin

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Tamil Nadu Yek Doza nû ya COVID-19 bi Rêjeya Pozîtîvbûna Testê Zero Rapor dike

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments