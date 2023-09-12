Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Technology

Malpera Apple Store Beriya Destpêkirina iPhone 15 Offline Diçe

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Malpera Apple Store Beriya Destpêkirina iPhone 15 Offline Diçe

The Apple Store website temporarily went offline on Tuesday morning, just hours before the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 15. The landing page displayed a message stating that the website was undergoing updates and urged visitors to check back soon. A blue-and-gray animated Apple logo, also associated with the iPhone 15 launch event, was displayed along with a working link to the livestream.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to unveil the latest version of the company’s flagship product at 1 p.m. ET from Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater. It remains unclear whether the website crash was a result of overwhelming interest in the iPhone 15 or if Apple is making changes to its online marketplace.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released on September 22, with three models available at different price points. The standard version will start at $799, while the Pro Max option will be priced at $1,099. One notable change in the iPhone 15 is the adoption of a USB-C standard charging port, as mandated by the European Union. This move marks a departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging port.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 include the introduction of an “Action Button,” which will provide users with quick access to various functions and settings without unlocking the device or navigating through apps. While details are scarce, experts believe this button could differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro from previous models.

Apple typically introduces a new product in the fall, and the iPhone 14 was released in September last year. The company’s stock, which recently reached a record market capitalization of $3 trillion, experienced a slight dip during early morning trading on Tuesday.

Sources: The New York Post, MacRumors, The Associated Press

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Japon ji bo Destpêkirina 2030 Motora Rokê ya Metanê Pêşdixe

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Firotana Samsung Discover: Qereqola Samsung SmartThings bi tenê 1 $ bistînin!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hunera Xêzkirinê: Dest ji Zêdebûnê berdin

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Tamil Nadu Yek Doza nû ya COVID-19 bi Rêjeya Pozîtîvbûna Testê Zero Rapor dike

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments