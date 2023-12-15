New American Rocket Launch Delayed to January 8

The highly anticipated launch of the new American rocket, Vulcan Centaur, has been postponed from Christmas Eve to January 8, according to United Launch Alliance (ULA), the company behind its development. While technical snags have caused the delay, ULA’s CEO, Tory Bruno, expressed confidence in the recent dress rehearsal on the launch pad.

One of the most significant aspects of this launch is the private lunar lander that Vulcan Centaur will carry. Developed by the startup Astrobotic, this lander has the potential to become the first private craft to touch down on the Moon, as well as the first American robot to land since the Apollo program concluded in 1972. Bruno described this mission as a crucial step towards returning to the Moon, eventually with human presence.

The inclusion of a payload alone is a noteworthy achievement, but the fact that this payload will reach the Moon’s surface is even more extraordinary. Bruno emphasized the importance of this milestone and the confidence they have in the rocket’s design.

The upcoming launch, named Cert-1, will take place at the Cape Canaveral launch base in Florida, under the jurisdiction of the US Space Force. However, due to some routine issues with the ground system identified during recent dress rehearsals, the Christmas Eve flight is no longer possible. The new launch window is set for January 8.

In addition to the lunar lander, Vulcan Centaur will also carry the cremated remains of several individuals associated with the beloved “Star Trek” series, including its creator Gene Roddenberry and actress Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the iconic character Uhura. Furthermore, a sample of Bruno’s own DNA will also be taken into space, adding a personal touch to this groundbreaking mission.

Vulcan Centaur is ULA’s successor to the Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, and it is specifically designed to transport payloads of up to 27.2 metric tons into low orbit. This capability puts it on par with the SpaceX Falcon 9, highlighting the competitiveness and potential of this revolutionary new American rocket.