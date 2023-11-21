Stray Tool Bag from International Space Station Visible in UK Skies

If you gaze up at the night sky in the UK on Tuesday night, you might just catch a fascinating sight—a stray tool bag that was accidentally dropped by NASA astronauts during maintenance work on the International Space Station. Although it may sound like a small and insignificant object, this tool bag will shine so brightly that it can be observed with binoculars or a telescope.

The toolbox mishap occurred earlier this month when astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were performing crucial maintenance tasks at the ISS. The tool bag has been orbiting just ahead of the space station, traveling at a speed of approximately 17,000mph. Although it will eventually re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the next few months, it is currently visible from the UK due to its luminosity.

Astrophysicist Professor Albert Zijlstra from Manchester University shared some tips for curious onlookers. If the weather conditions are suitable and the sky is clear, spotting the tool bag should be possible using binoculars. It will appear as a faint spot moving faster than an airplane, making its way from west to east. The ideal viewing time is around 6.45pm, and the bag will be visible for approximately two minutes.

In addition to the tool bag, spectators will also have the opportunity to see the full space station a few minutes later. The tool bag, completely white in color, is expected to burn off in the Earth’s atmosphere in four to five months.

Even though spotting an object like a tool bag might seem challenging, experts at EarthSky assure us that with a pair of binoculars, it can be done. They describe it as surprisingly bright, hovering just below the threshold of visibility to the naked eye, at around magnitude +6.

So, keep your eyes on the skies and your binoculars at the ready. You may just catch a glimpse of this wandering tool bag from the International Space Station as it cruises through the night sky.

