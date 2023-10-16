Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Fêmkirina Fenomena Magneta Dirije ku Magneta Duyemîn Levit dike

ByMampho Brescia

October 16, 2023
A team of physicists from the Technical University of Denmark has conducted experiments to uncover the reason why a spinning magnet can cause a secondary magnet to levitate without stabilization. Previous research has shown that two magnets with north poles facing each other repel each other, but this force can result in instability. However, recent findings have revealed that if one magnet is spun at high speed, a second magnet can be repelled and levitated without the need for stabilization.

To understand this phenomenon, the researchers paired different types of magnets and spun them at varying speeds while recording the process using high-speed cameras and motion tracking software. Through their analysis of the imagery, the team discovered the underlying reason for this behavior.

The researchers observed that the secondary magnet, referred to as the “floater,” rotated in sync with the spinning magnet, meaning they spun at the same speed. Additionally, the axis of the spinning magnet exhibited a slight tilt, which would normally create instability. However, the team found that the magnetic field of the spinning magnet exerted torque on the floater, causing them to rotate in unison. There was also a small misalignment in the polar axis of the spinning magnet, resulting in balanced attractive and repulsive forces that allowed the floater to be held in a steady levitated position.

Through simulations, the researchers were able to manipulate and further analyze the behavior of the two magnets, confirming their findings from the experimental setups.

This research provides a deeper understanding of the behavior of spinning magnets and their ability to levitate secondary magnets without the need for extra stabilization. The findings could have implications for future applications of magnetic levitation technology.

Kanî: Joachim Marco Hermansen et al, Magnetic levitation by rotation, Physical Review Applied (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.20.044036

