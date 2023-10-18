Kêmkirina germahiya gerdûnî dikare bibe alîkar ku ji senaryoya herî xirab a hilweşîna berfê ya Gronlandê dûr bikevin.

A recent study published in the journal Nature has explored the potential effects of failing to limit global warming to 1.5°C and the subsequent rectification of temperatures. The research suggests that if global temperatures projected for after 2100 are reduced, it may be possible to avoid, or at least partially reverse, the worst case scenario of ice sheet collapse and sea-level rise. The study indicates that the lower and sooner the temperatures fall, the greater the chance of minimizing ice melt and sea-level rise.

Currently, the Greenland ice sheet is losing more than 300 billion cubic meters of ice annually, leading to a rise in global sea levels. It is feared that further warming could cause the ice sheet to pass critical thresholds, resulting in greater ice melt and potential collapse. Feedback processes, like exposure to warmer air temperatures, play a significant role in determining the impact of global warming, which is why limiting warming to 1.5°C is crucial to prevent catastrophic scenarios.

In order to predict how the Greenland ice sheet will respond to future warming, researchers use computer models to simulate ice motion. However, these projections come with uncertainties due to factors such as the movement of ice over bedrock and changes in the climate system over thousands of years.

In their study, a team of researchers ran two state-of-the-art computer programs to simulate the response of the Greenland ice sheet to different levels of global warming. If temperatures peak at around 2°C and remain stable, the models predict substantial ice sheet collapse over thousands of years. However, if warming is effectively mitigated after 2100 and temperatures quickly brought back down, the models suggest that an overshoot can be reversed to some extent.

If temperature stabilization occurs by 2200 at less than 1.5°C of warming, the ice sheet is expected to remain smaller but stable. In such a scenario, sea-level rise would likely be restricted to around one meter. However, if temperatures take too long to decrease or the convergence temperature remains too high, ice-sheet collapse and significant sea-level rise become almost inevitable.

These findings highlight the importance of continued efforts to reduce global temperatures in order to prevent the worst consequences of ice sheet collapse. It is important to note that the projections presented in the study are subject to uncertainties and further research is needed to provide more accurate predictions.

Çavkanî:

– Original article: Nature

– Image source: Bryn Hubbard, CC BY-NC-SA [Link]