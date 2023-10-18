Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Meteorên Gumanbar li Bakurê Melbourne dikevin, teqînek mezin û ronahiyê çêdikin.

ByGabriel Botha

October 18, 2023
A suspected meteor has struck Melbourne’s north, causing a massive blast and a blinding flash of light. The event, which occurred on October 18, 2023, has left residents in awe and raised questions about Earth’s vulnerability to celestial objects.

Video footage captured the intense moment as the meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a fiery streak across the sky before crashing into the ground. The impact resulted in a shockwave and a bright flash of light that illuminated the surrounding area.

While the exact location of the impact is yet to be determined, witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling the ground shake. Authorities have since launched an investigation to locate the impact site and assess the extent of any damage caused.

Meteors are fragments of rock or metal from space that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to friction. These cosmic objects are often referred to as shooting stars when seen from Earth. While most meteors burn up completely and pose no threat, larger ones can potentially reach the ground and cause damage upon impact.

Events like the one witnessed in Melbourne serve as a reminder of the frequent encounters the Earth has with space debris. Although meteor strikes are relatively rare and the chances of one causing significant damage or injuries are low, they remind us of the vastness and unpredictability of the cosmos.

Çavkanî:
- Daily Mail Australia

By Gabriel Botha

