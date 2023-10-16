Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Mîsyona Psyche ya NASA: Vekolîna Asteroidek Ji Zêrîn û Metalê hatî çêkirin

ByMampho Brescia

October 16, 2023
After facing multiple delays, NASA successfully launched its Psyche mission on October 13, marking an important step in the study of asteroid 16 Psyche. This mission, a part of NASA’s Discovery missions, aims to gather valuable information about the asteroid’s composition and formation.

Asteroid 16 Psyche, discovered in 1852, orbits the Sun in the outer part of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. What makes this asteroid truly remarkable is its composition; it is made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, which gives it an estimated value of $10 quintillion. This metal-rich asteroid is also one of the largest in our solar system, with a width of 279 kilometers.

The objectives of the Psyche mission are to study the asteroid’s topography, scan its surface, and take detailed pictures. By doing so, scientists hope to gain insight into the formation of metal core asteroids and planets. Additionally, the mission aims to determine the age of different regions on the asteroid, characterize its topography, study dips in its gravity, and explore the iron cores that are considered to be a building block of planet formation.

The spacecraft carrying out this mission is equipped with a suite of advanced instruments, including a multispectral imager, magnetometer, and a gamma ray and neutron meter. These instruments will enable scientists to conduct various experiments and studies to understand the asteroid’s composition and structure.

One of the notable technologies being tested in the Psyche mission is Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC). By encoding data in photons at infrared wavelengths, this laser communication technology could significantly reduce communication time between Earth and deep space, allowing for the transmission of more data. If successful, DSOC could revolutionize deep space communication.

The Psyche mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study the formation of terrestrial planets without having to dissect the Earth itself. By unraveling the mysteries of asteroid 16 Psyche, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into the origins of our own planet and the formation of metal-rich celestial bodies.

