Russian and American scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the origins of life on Earth. Through a collaborative study, they have confirmed a long-held theory that the building blocks of life were delivered to our planet from outer space through falling rocks. While previous studies and experiments have theorized this possibility, this joint research provides concrete evidence supporting the idea.

During the early stages of our solar system, approximately 4 to 5 billion years ago, when planets were just beginning to form, Earth was bombarded by meteorites, asteroids, and comets. These celestial objects, made of metal and ice, not only carried rocks from outer space but also crucial chemicals that triggered a chain reaction, eventually leading to the formation of organic cells.

Astrophysicists from the University of Korolev Samara and their American colleagues conducted both theoretical and experimental research to prove the existence of organic substances in space. They discovered that chelating agents, which are commonly used in various cleaning products and cosmetics, were essential for the development of the first biological protocells. These agents facilitated the transfer of metal ions through cell membranes and likely played a role in the early replication of RNA.

The significance of this research lies in the fact that it is the first time organic chelating agents have been obtained in interstellar ice analogs. This knowledge expands our understanding of the molecular complexity of organic molecules in space and provides insight into the conditions necessary for the emergence of life.

Q: How did the building blocks of life reach Earth?

A: Meteorites and comets brought rocks and chemicals from outer space, contributing to the formation of organic cells.

Q: What role did chelating agents play in the development of life?

A: Chelating agents assisted in the transfer of metal ions through cell membranes, potentially catalyzing the replication of RNA.

Pirs: Girîngiya vê lêkolînê çi ye?

A: This study provides concrete evidence supporting the hypothesis that life originated from outer space, expanding our understanding of the complexity of organic molecules in the universe.

Q: Are there other studies supporting the idea of life being transported by space rocks?

A: Yes, past studies have shown that meteorites and comets can carry essential building blocks of life, such as amino acids and nucleobases, to Earth.