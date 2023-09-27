Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Materyalên Kuantûmî yên Nû: Nanoribbonên Grafenê yên Kesane Yekem Cara Têkilî Kirin

ByGabriel Botha

September 27, 2023
Materyalên Kuantûmî yên Nû: Nanoribbonên Grafenê yên Kesane Yekem Cara Têkilî Kirin

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
Çavkanî:
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Lêkolîna mêweya fêkî ronahiyê dide gena ku bi otîzmê û birîna sinaptîk ve girêdayî ye

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Heyva Dirûnê: Fenomeneke Heyvê ya Dîmenî

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Lîstika Tundî ya Rizgariyê ya Ji bo Marmotên Alpine Di Rûyê Krîza Avhewayê de

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Lêkolîna mêweya fêkî ronahiyê dide gena ku bi otîzmê û birîna sinaptîk ve girêdayî ye

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Heyva Dirûnê: Fenomeneke Heyvê ya Dîmenî

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Lîstika Tundî ya Rizgariyê ya Ji bo Marmotên Alpine Di Rûyê Krîza Avhewayê de

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Vîdyoya Dem-Deman Teqîna Stêrkan a Xerab ji Eta Carinae nîşan dide

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments