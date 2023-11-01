Vedîtinên Nû Veşartiyên Mişkên Bilind Difirin ên Puna de Atacama eşkere dikin

In the remote Puna de Atacama, an inhospitable region characterized by its harsh conditions and lack of resources, an unexpected phenomenon has puzzled scientists for decades. Despite the frigid temperatures, relentless winds, and scarce water, mountaineering mice have been discovered surviving at altitudes of over 6,000 meters on the towering volcanoes of the high desert plateau.

Previously, archaeologists assumed that these mice, known as Punta de Vacas leaf-eared mice, had been brought to the mountaintops as sacrificial offerings by the ancient Inca people who embarked on pilgrimages to these sacred sites. However, new research challenges this long-held belief.

Evolutionary biologist Jay Storz and his team from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have conducted an extensive search across 21 volcanic summits in the region, stumbling upon remarkable finds. They have uncovered 13 mouse mummies on peaks taller than 6,000 meters, presenting undeniable evidence of these extraordinary creatures defying the odds and establishing their presence in such extreme environments.

Remarkably, Storz and his colleague were even able to capture a live leaf-eared mouse atop a 6,700-meter-high volcano, breaking previous records for mammalian life at such high altitudes. This discovery shocked the scientific community.

The researchers believe that the mice reached the mountaintops of their own accord, as evidenced by their genetic analysis. Through the study of the mummified mice, the scientists determined that their DNA resembles that of other populations of leaf-eared mice found at lower elevations. This finding suggests that the mice from the mountaintops are part of the larger population and not a distinct subpopulation.

The mysteries surrounding the survival and adaptation of these high-flying mice have captivated researchers. They are now focused on understanding the mechanisms that enable these resilient creatures to thrive in such extreme conditions. By collecting leaf-eared mice from different elevations and acclimating them to various altitudes, scientists hope to uncover the genetic adaptations responsible for their extraordinary resilience.

As the investigation continues, one thing is clear – the Puna de Atacama holds secrets waiting to be unraveled, secrets that defy conventional wisdom about the limits of life on Earth.

