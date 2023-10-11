Jiyana Bajar

Zanist

Li Komara Kongoyê bi dehhezaran merqe û tîrêjên di xetereyê de ji hêla masîgiriyên piçûk ve hatin girtin

October 11, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice reveals that tens of thousands of endangered sharks and rays are caught by small-scale fisheries off the Republic of the Congo each year. The researchers surveyed fish brought ashore at Songolo, which is home to over 60% of the country’s “artisanal” fishers, who use small boats, small engines, hand-hauled lines, and nets.

Over a three-year period, the researchers recorded more than 73,000 sharks and rays landed. The majority of these individuals were juveniles, and 98% were species listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. Additionally, the study identified two species previously thought to be locally absent in the area—the African wedgefish and the smoothback angelshark.

The study highlights the importance of small-scale fisheries and their impact on both fishers’ livelihoods and biodiversity. The dominance of juvenile sharks and rays in the catch poses a triple threat, as it negatively affects fishers due to the smaller size and lower value of these individuals. Furthermore, catching juveniles prevents them from reaching reproductive age and contributes to the decline of shark and ray populations. Lastly, the high number of juveniles suggests the area may serve as a nursery ground for some species, making it crucial to protect these habitats from fishing activities.

The researchers recommend designing conservation measures that preserve shark and ray populations while ensuring the sustainability of fishers’ livelihoods. These measures could include regulating fishing practices, limiting fishing for specific species during critical times, and introducing changes to fishing equipment to reduce bycatch of non-target species.

The study underscores the need for a collaborative approach involving fishers, researchers, and government organizations to create effective management strategies. The Republic of the Congo has already implemented its first Marine Protected Areas, supported by researchers from the University of Exeter and the Wildlife Conservation Society. These protected areas aim to safeguard critical habitats and support the recovery of shark and ray populations.

The research conducted at Songolo represents just a fraction of the total catch from small-scale fisheries in the country. With over 30% of the artisanal fleet based at locations other than Songolo, the actual number of sharks and rays caught is likely to be significantly higher than observed in the study. This highlights the urgent need for continued monitoring and conservation efforts to protect these threatened species and their habitats.

Çavkanî:
– Conservation Science and Practice (2023)
- Zanîngeha Exeter

By Mampho Brescia

