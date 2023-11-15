In a groundbreaking revelation, scientists have recently uncovered evidence that a supernova event in 2022 had a temporary but significant impact on the Earth’s ozone layer. This intriguing discovery sheds light on the potential influences of cosmic explosions on our planet’s atmosphere.

On October 9, 2022, telescopes recorded a stream of high-energy photons moving towards Earth, marking the explosion of a supernova that occurred 1.9 billion light-years away. Known as a gamma-ray burst, these celestial events are recognized as some of the brightest occurrences in the universe.

The latest findings have revealed a measurable alteration in the number of ionized particles present in the Earth’s upper atmosphere as a result of this burst. Among these particles were ozone molecules, which play a vital role in absorbing harmful solar radiation. “The ozone was partially depleted – was destroyed temporarily,” remarked Pietro Ubertini, an astronomer from the National Institute of Astrophysics in Rome, who contributed to the discovery.

Remarkably, the effect on the ozone layer was only visible for a few minutes before the protective barrier quickly repaired itself, minimizing the impact of the event. Dr. Ubertini assured that this particular occurrence was not a cause for concern, adding that a closer supernova could potentially have catastrophic consequences.

Published in the journal Nature Communications on November 14, these findings demonstrate how explosive events occurring outside our solar system have the capacity to influence our atmosphere. The Earth’s atmosphere, acting as a colossal detector, provides valuable insights into understanding extreme cosmic phenomena.