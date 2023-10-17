Scientists analyzing data collected from a research plane in the stratosphere have made a surprising discovery – tiny pieces of metal and exotic elements from discarded spacecraft. The research, carried out by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), along with Purdue University and the University of Leeds, found aluminum and other metals embedded in approximately 10% of the particles in the stratosphere. Among the most unexpected elements were niobium and hafnium, which are rare elements not typically found in this region of the atmosphere. The mystery of their origin was solved when the elements were traced back to satellites and rocket boosters, which use them in heat-resistant, high-performance alloys.

The research used a specialized instrument called PALMS (Particle Analysis by Laser Spectrometry) installed on a research aircraft to gather and chemically analyze individual air particles. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, aimed to study aerosol particles in the stratosphere. The stratosphere, the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere, is home to the ozone layer, which protects the planet from harmful ultraviolet light.

While the amount of pollution from space junk may seem small, with over 5,000 satellites launched in the past five years and the expectation of most of them eventually re-entering the atmosphere, there is a need to understand how this will affect stratospheric aerosols. OrbitingNow, an organization that tracks objects in outer space, currently monitors about 8,000 objects in low Earth orbit that will eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

This research highlights the unseen impact of space exploration on Earth’s environment and the importance of responsible disposal of space debris. Understanding how space junk affects our atmosphere is crucial for both the protection of our planet and the sustainable development of space technology.

