Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Çêkirina Şoreşek Ewlehiya Agir: Koma Sparx Holdings Nêzîkî qedandina Pergala Sprinkler a Smart dibe

ByMampho Brescia

October 18, 2023
Çêkirina Şoreşek Ewlehiya Agir: Koma Sparx Holdings Nêzîkî qedandina Pergala Sprinkler a Smart dibe

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is making significant progress towards the completion of its revolutionary Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System. This system includes a hub that collects important information from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system.

The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System aims to improve fire safety by collecting data on factors such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content. With this information, the hub can open traditional fire sprinklers integrated with Sparx Holdings Group’s activation technology to extinguish fire hazards more effectively.

Currently, Sparx Holdings Group is focused on developing the proprietary software for the hub. This software will enable seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and provide users with information on any alarms within the system.

The hub itself features a sleek touchscreen design that can be mounted on walls or flat surfaces. It will provide users with essential information about the health and status of the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, as well as alerts and other pertinent data.

Sparx Holdings Group believes that its Smart Sprinkler System will be particularly beneficial for commercial spaces with unique fire safety challenges, such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of flammable commodities.

The comprehensive Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be fully launched in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group is confident that its innovative system will find widespread adoption in the market.

Source: ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Di Kûrahiya Okyanûsa Hindî de şînbûnek nedîtî ya koralên koral hat dîtin

October 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Motora Nano ya DNA ya Nû ji hêla Zanyaran ve hatî pêşve xistin

October 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Kurmên Parazît Koda Genetîkî didizin da ku Mantîsên Nimêjker Kontrol bikin

October 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Di Kûrahiya Okyanûsa Hindî de şînbûnek nedîtî ya koralên koral hat dîtin

October 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Motora Nano ya DNA ya Nû ji hêla Zanyaran ve hatî pêşve xistin

October 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Kurmên Parazît Koda Genetîkî didizin da ku Mantîsên Nimêjker Kontrol bikin

October 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Stêrnas Bi Arşîva Teleskopê Teqînên Mîkrosaniye Dirêj Dikin

October 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments