Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

SpaceX Pêşî Firîna Testê Prototîpa Starshipê Distîne

ByVicky Stavropoulou

October 17, 2023
SpaceX Pêşî Firîna Testê Prototîpa Starshipê Distîne

SpaceX has completed the stacking of its latest Starship prototype at their facility in Starbase, Texas, in preparation for the spacecraft’s second test flight. The company shared photos of the stacking process on social media, along with the news that they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to obtain a launch license.

The FAA recently concluded its investigation into Starship’s first test flight, which took place on April 20. Unfortunately, the mission encountered issues and the vehicle was intentionally destroyed. However, Elon Musk has stated that the latest Starship vehicle is technically ready for flight, with successful test firings of its engines. SpaceX is awaiting clearance from the FAA to proceed with the launch.

Standing nearly 400 feet tall, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever constructed. It surpasses the thrust capability of NASA’s Saturn V moon rocket. The spacecraft consists of two stages – the upper stage, also referred to as Starship, and the first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy. Both components are designed to be fully reusable, a crucial factor in making Mars colonization economically viable, according to Musk.

This is not the first time SpaceX has stacked this particular Starship prototype. The team completed a similar operation just last month. As the company moves forward with preparations for the upcoming test flight, they continue to work closely with the FAA to ensure a successful launch.

Çavkanî:
- Rêveberiya Avhewayê ya Federal (FAA)
- SpaceX

