Girtina Roj û Heyvê: Dîrok û Dem di sala 2023 de

ByVicky Stavropoulou

October 9, 2023
Solar and lunar eclipses are celestial events that occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth align in a specific way. These events provide a unique and captivating view of the cosmos and have fascinated humans for centuries.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either partially or fully blocks the Sun’s light. This captivating phenomenon can be observed on October 14, 2023, in India. The eclipse will occur from 11:29 PM to 11:34 PM local time.

On the other hand, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by Earth’s darkest part of the shadow, known as the umbra. This gives the Moon a reddish hue. The upcoming lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, 2023, and will be visible in India, as well as other parts of the world like America, western Europe, and Western Africa.

The lunar eclipse will be visible for approximately 15 minutes and can be observed with the naked eye. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM on October 29, 2023.

Eclipse phenomena are awe-inspiring events that offer us a chance to marvel at the wonders of the universe. They also provide scientists with valuable opportunities to study and gather data about our celestial neighbors.

Çavkanî: NASA

Definitions: Solar eclipse – an event in which the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a shadow to be cast on Earth.

Lunar eclipse – an event in which the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, causing it to appear reddish in color.

