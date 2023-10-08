Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Rojgirtin dê di 14ê Cotmehê de li seranserê Amerîkaya Bakur biherike

ByRobert Andrew

October 8, 2023
Rojgirtin dê di 14ê Cotmehê de li seranserê Amerîkaya Bakur biherike

On Saturday, October 14, North America will be treated to a solar eclipse. The eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean, west of Vancouver Island, and then track southeast, making landfall in Oregon and crossing seven other US states before continuing on to Mexico and South America. While the effects of the eclipse will be visible north of the 49th parallel in Canada, it will be an annular eclipse, not a total eclipse.

The visual experience of the eclipse will vary across Canada. Vancouver and the Okanagan region in British Columbia will witness approximately 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces just 10%. The difference between an annular eclipse and a total eclipse is that during an annular eclipse, the moon does not fully block out the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon for viewers along the darkest part of the eclipse’s path.

The best viewing of the annular eclipse will be along the 125-mile-wide path of annularity. The coastal community of Florence, Oregon, which falls in the middle of the eclipse’s path, is already experiencing a surge in hotel bookings. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause severe eye injury. Therefore, experts advise the use of specialized eye protection when observing the eclipse.

Çavkanî: Global News

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

NASA Wê Yekem Wêneyên Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Mezin a ku heta niha hatiye berhevkirin eşkere bike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

NASA Wê Yekem Wêneyên Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Mezin a ku heta niha hatiye berhevkirin eşkere bike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments