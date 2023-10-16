Delîlên Nû Girîngiya Şopên Kevin ên li New Mexico piştgirî dikin

A recent discovery of fossilized footprints in New Mexico has captured the attention of archaeologists and has the potential to reshape our understanding of human history. The footprints, estimated to be 21,000 to 23,000 years old according to radiocarbon dating, provide crucial insights into the timeline of human settlement in the Americas.

The footprints, found in the Tularosa Basin near an ancient lake in White Sands National Park, were initially met with skepticism regarding their age. However, new research has produced two lines of evidence to support the original dates. The first line of evidence involves radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, which avoids the inaccuracies that can occur when dating aquatic plants. The results of the pollen dating matched the ages of the preserved seeds.

The second line of evidence utilized a dating technique known as optically stimulated luminescence, which determined the last time quartz grains in the sediment were exposed to sunlight. This method indicated a minimum age of 21,500 years for the quartz, further reinforcing the early timeline of human presence.

The significance of these footprints lies in the fact that they push back the history of human settlement in the Americas. It was previously believed that humans arrived in the region after massive ice sheets had sealed off passage into North America. However, the discovery of these footprints suggests that humans arrived even earlier than previously thought.

The study raises questions about how humans first migrated to the Americas. It remains unclear whether early humans arrived by boat or crossed a land bridge from Asia. Furthermore, it is uncertain whether one or multiple populations of early modern humans made the journey.

While this research sheds light on human evolution, there is still much to be discovered about the colonization of the Americas. The findings of this study strongly indicate a human presence during the Last Glacial Maximum, a period when large ice sheets covered parts of North America. This suggests that the people who made these footprints arrived much earlier than previously believed.

Overall, the discovery of these ancient footprints and the subsequent research support the idea of an earlier human presence in the Americas. This finding is significant not only for archaeologists but also for understanding human migration and adaptation to new environments. The American continents were the final frontier in the global journey of modern humans, and these footprints provide a glimpse into the challenges and opportunities faced by our ancestors.

[Sources:

– Study by Kathleen Springer, research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey and co-lead author, published in the journal Science

– Commentary by Bente Philippsen, associate professor and radiocarbon dating expert at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology]