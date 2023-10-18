Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Graphene Dema ku di Pênc Tebeqan de Dicive Taybetmendiyên Elektronîkî yên Yekta Nîşan dide

ByRobert Andrew

October 18, 2023
A recent study from MIT has uncovered new electronic behavior in graphene when it is stacked in layers. Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon, is known for its strength and conductivity, and this new finding could lead to even more potential applications for the material.

The study found that stacking graphene in five layers in a specific pattern creates a “multiferroic” state, where it exhibits both unconventional magnetism and a specific type of electronic behavior. Multiferroic materials are rare and have the potential to be used in electronics to increase the speed of hard drives while reducing energy costs. Traditional magnetic hard drives rely on electric currents to switch microscopic magnets that represent binary data. However, if storage devices were made with multiferroic materials like stacked graphene, these magnets could be switched more efficiently and with less energy.

The researchers also discovered two unique properties of the layered graphene. Firstly, the electrons in the graphene coordinated their orbital motion, similar to planets circling in the same direction. Additionally, the electrons settled into electronic “valleys,” the lowest energy states available to them, and preferred to settle in one valley over the other. This coordination and preference for one valley is only observed in five-layer graphene.

The team was able to control both the magnetism and electronic properties of the graphene layers. This new discovery, which they called “ferro-valleytricity,” offers new insight into the behavior of graphene and opens up possibilities for designing more efficient storage devices.

Çavkanî:
- Lêkolîna MIT

