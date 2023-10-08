Jiyana Bajar

Kembera Kuiper: Sirek Kûrtir Ji Fikira Berê

October 8, 2023
The Kuiper Belt, a ring of icy objects and dwarf planets encircling our solar system, is proving to be a greater enigma than scientists initially believed. Recent research has uncovered evidence of a dozen large objects lying beyond the outermost edge of the belt, suggesting that its boundaries extend much farther than previously estimated. While the current understanding is that the Kuiper Belt reaches approximately 50 astronomical units (AU) from the center of the solar system, this new study posits the presence of objects even beyond 60 AU.

One possible explanation for these “puzzling” objects is the existence of a second belt located beyond the Kuiper Belt. This hypothetical belt would reside in the relatively unexplored region of our distant solar system. The discovery of these objects was made possible by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006, which provided valuable data on the composition of the Kuiper Belt during its mission to Pluto.

Despite being over 57 AU from the Sun, New Horizons continues to detect dust particles, indicating ongoing collisions between nearby objects. This suggests that there may be a significant amount of undetected material in the Kuiper Belt. By analyzing hundreds of images taken by the Subaru Telescope, researchers were able to identify twelve potential objects beyond the expected limits of the belt.

However, further investigation is needed to confirm these findings. Other telescopes that have surveyed the outer solar system have not observed similar objects beyond the Kuiper Belt. This raises the question of why these objects have remained hidden from view thus far. One possibility is that the dimming of stars detected by the Hubble Space Telescope could be caused by undiscovered Kuiper Belt objects passing in front of them.

The mysteries of the Kuiper Belt continue to perplex astronomers, and the discovery of these objects further deepens our understanding of this elusive region. Further exploration and observation are required to determine the true extent and composition of this distant territory.

