Zanyar Di Nimûneya Asteroid Bennu de Materyalên Neçaverêkirî Keşif Dikin

Scientists have made an exciting discovery when they opened the canister containing a sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. Along with the expected extraterrestrial rocks and soil, they found an abundance of dark, fine-grained material on the inside of the container’s lid and base. This unexpected debris could provide valuable insights about the asteroid.

The sample was collected as part of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which traveled to Bennu, 200 million miles away from Earth, over a period of 7 years. The mission involved touching down on the asteroid’s surface and then returning to Earth to drop off the sample. The canister containing the sample was quickly transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for careful analysis.

Asteroids like Bennu are remnants from the early formation of the solar system. Studying their composition and orbits is crucial for understanding our own planet’s history and developing strategies to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts. The abundance of material discovered in the canister is an exciting find, as it indicates that there is much more to study than anticipated.

The scientists will now take their time to collect all of the material from the mechanism head inside the canister. To analyze the sample, they will use various microanalytical techniques, including scanning electron microscopes, X-rays, and infrared instruments. These instruments will help determine the sample’s chemical composition, identify hydrated minerals or organic particles, and uncover specific types of minerals present on the asteroid.

The initial analysis of the sample collected from Bennu will provide researchers with valuable insights and help them prepare for the examination of the bulk sample, which will be revealed in a live NASA broadcast on October 11. By studying asteroids like Bennu, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.

Meanwhile, the spacecraft responsible for delivering the sample, now named OSIRIS-APEX, is on its way to study another near-Earth asteroid called Apophis. Apophis will pass close enough to Earth in 2029 to be visible to the naked eye, making it an exciting target for further scientific exploration.

Çavkanî:

-CNN