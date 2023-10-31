Zanyar Teknolojiya Nûjen Ji bo Çêkirina Herêmî ya Pigmentên Organîk Pêşdixin

Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have made a breakthrough in the field of organic pigments by developing a new technology called Progressive Assembly on an Initiator-loaded Template (PAINT). This innovative method allows for the precise fabrication of multi-functional organic pigments at specific areas, mimicking the natural melanin formation processes.

Melanin is a natural pigment known for its adhesive properties, allowing it to adhere to various surfaces. Inspired by this characteristic, scientists have been working on the development of organic materials with similar properties. However, they faced challenges when unintended areas became coated with organic matter during the integration process with other materials.

To overcome these challenges, the research team turned to the formation processes of natural melanin. They discovered that the catalytic activity of the protein template greatly influences the location where the pattern forms. With this knowledge, they conducted experiments to synthesize organic pigments based on the natural melanin formation process. By initiating the synthesis reaction on a surface modified to have localized catalytic activity, they were able to achieve site-specific fabrication of the pigments.

The resulting organic pigment patterns exhibited excellent adhesive properties and adhered selectively only to the initiated areas, forming desired patterns. These patterns showed broad optical absorption characteristics across different spectral regions, similar to natural melanin. Additionally, the absorbed near-infrared light was converted into thermal energy, which could be utilized for various applications such as inducing selective cell death or driving actuators.

The PAINT technology developed by the research team has the potential to revolutionize the field of organic materials. It allows for the selective application of materials with universal adhesive properties to specific areas, opening up new possibilities for the development of melanin-like organic materials. These materials could have excellent optical absorption, scavenging reactive oxygen species, and biocompatibility.

Overall, the findings of this study pave the way for the localized fabrication of multi-functional organic pigments and advance the understanding of melanin formation processes. The PAINT technology is a promising tool for researchers and industries seeking to create innovative materials with a wide range of applications.

(Kanî: DGIST Press Release)